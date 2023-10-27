Texas man identified as pilot killed when a small plane crashed in eastern Wisconsin
The pilot was alone in the aircraft, according to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Public hearing on bills to increase number of Native American history classes in school,...
by Raymond Neupert on October 27, 2023 at 7:03 PM
At the Capitol on Thursday, the state assembly’s education committee took testimony on several bills about Native American curriculum and students. Oneida Nation Secretary Lisa Liggins spoke in favor of increasing the amount of Native American […]
-
Assembly committee approves plan to allow unlicensed school superintendents
by Raymond Neupert on October 27, 2023 at 7:01 PM
At the Capitol on Thursday, the State Assembly education committee approved a bill that would allow school districts to hire superintendents who lack an education license. Committee Chair Joel Kitchens of Sturgeon Bay said he heard complaints from […]
-
Bill places costs of impounding vehicles on reckless drivers
by Bob Hague on October 27, 2023 at 6:29 PM
At the Capitol, legislation would put the costs of impounding the vehicles of reckless drivers on those drivers. State Senator Andre Jacque(R-DePere) said people are fed up with reckless driving. “Being put into harm’s way on a daily […]
-
Interview with Wonewoc-Centers 1st Ever State Cross Country Qualifier Katie Field
by WRJC WebMaster on October 27, 2023 at 4:47 PM
-
Wonewoc-Center Wolves Volleyball vs Royall (Sectional Semi-Final) Post Game Interviews
by WRJC WebMaster on October 27, 2023 at 3:22 PM
-
Wonewoc-Center Takes Down Rival Royall in Sectional Semi-Final Volleyball
by WRJC WebMaster on October 27, 2023 at 3:21 PM
-
Wisconsin Republicans support new Speaker Mike Johnson
by Bob Hague on October 26, 2023 at 6:21 PM
Wisconsin’s Republicans in Congress support the new House Speaker. Louisiana’s Mike Johnson opposed certifying the 2000 presidential election and is a close ally of former president Donald Trump. Johnson is a constitutional lawyer and a […]
-
Payne to step down as Department of Natural Resources Secretary
by Raymond Neupert on October 26, 2023 at 4:54 PM
The Secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is stepping down after less than a year on the job. Secretary-designee Adam Payne was on the job for just 10 months. Governor Tony Evers appointed Payne in January of this year, but he […]
-
2023 SCC Volleyball All Conference
by WRJC WebMaster on October 26, 2023 at 4:22 PM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.