Texas Man Arrested for Sexual Exploitation of Hillsboro Minor

Hillsboro Police Chief Patrick Clark announced that on September 11th 2023, at around 1:50pm, the Hillsboro Police Department was informed about a minor who resides in Hillsboro, being sexually exploited on social media sites, the Hillsboro Police Department identified the suspect as 17 year old Pablo Lee Jimenez Cruz of Longview, Texas. The Hillsboro Police Department was assisted in the investigation and subsequent apphrension of the suspect by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Department, Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, Hillsboro Area School District, and the Longview Police Department. Authorities in Texas executed a search warrant at the suspects residence and took Pablo Lee Jimenez Cruz into custody, in addition numerous electronic devices were also seized. Through this investigation it was further discovered that there were other victims in Illinois and New York.

Authorities stated that Jimenez Cruz will be charged as an adult in Texas. The investigation is still under investigation, with all the Hillsboro reports transferred to the Longview Police Department. Hillsboro and the Vernon County Sheriff’s Department will also be referring charges locally on this suspect with the assistance of the Vernon County District Attorney’s Office.

On behalf of the Police Department, we encourage you to have an open conversations with your children about online predators and the risk of talking to unfamiliar people especially social media.

Source: WRJC.com







