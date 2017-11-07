Texas church gunman once escaped from mental health center
The gunman who killed 26 people at a small town Texas church was able to buy weapons because the Air Force did not submit his criminal history to the FBI as required by military rules.
Source: WAOW.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Texas church gunman once escaped from mental health center9 hours ago
- Winning numbers drawn in ‘Mega Millions’ game10 hours ago
- UPDATE: Elderly Vilas Co. woman with dementia is found safe10 hours ago
- Winning numbers drawn in ‘5 Card Cash’ game10 hours ago
- Winning numbers drawn in ‘Badger 5’ game10 hours ago
- Marshfield Police video gains national attention, praise for restraint12 hours ago
- Wisconsin Senate clears the way for mining copper, gold12 hours ago
- Senate passes bill ending Wisconsin mining moratorium12 hours ago
- Wisconsin Senate approves Constitutional Convention call12 hours ago
- Assembly approves giving Wisconsin food stamp users a discount on produce, healthy groceri...14 hours ago
- Wife caused fatal shot to go off, defendant in Grand Rapids murder trial says in court15 hours ago
- Sturgeon Bay City Council gives endangered granary 60 day reprieve from demolition15 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.