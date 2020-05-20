Testing and tracing remain key components of state’s COVID-19 response effort

The Evers administration has announced a $1.17 billion statewide effort to support the state’s pandemic response. It clarifies how money from the federal CARES Act is being allocated in Wisconsin for things like community testing, according to Department of Health Services Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk. “Recognizing that this is the funding that we have […]

Source: WRN.com







