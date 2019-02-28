Terry Katsma – Wisconsin lawmaker's claim about rainy day fund is on the money

The Truth-o-Meter says: Mostly True | Wisconsin lawmaker’s claim about rainy day fund is on the money



Fiscal responsibility has been stressed by Republican leadership over the years. Indeed, state Rep. Terry Katsma (R-Oostburg) claims that under GOP leadership, Wisconsin accumulated more money than ever in its "rainy day fund" — essentially a piggy bank to be used for emergencies. "The rainy day fund that we have is $320 million. That's much more than what it has been in the past," Katsma said Feb. 17, 2019 on WISN-TV’s UpFront with Mike Gousha. Katsma, a member of the Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee, made the claim while defending his stance that the state should return money accumulated in …

Source: Politifacts.com





