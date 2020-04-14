TeleMedicine services are now available at Mile Bluff

We know that the general healthcare needs of our patients haven’t gone away during COVID-19 response. Thanks to technology, Mile Bluff patients have the option to connect with their healthcare provider from the comfort and safety of their own home.

In-person appointments are still available at Mile Bluff, however, if you would like to receive care from home, TeleMedicine services are available through TeleHealth (by video) and Virtual Check-ins (by phone).

TeleMedicine is only ideal for certain health conditions. To learn more about our TeleMedicine program, follow the link below or call 608-847-5000 to request an appointment. https://www.milebluff.com/our-services/telemedicine/

Source: WRJC.com







