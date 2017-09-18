Teens arrested following chase in Dane County
Two teenagers were caught after leading sheriff’s deputies on a high speed chase around Dane County late Sunday night into early Monday morning. The Dane County Sheriff’s Office says deputies tried to pull over a white 2012 Honda CRV on US 12 near Monona Drive shortly before midnight. The SUV was reported stolen out of […]
Source: WRN.com
