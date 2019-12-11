Teen jailed in Oshkosh West attack held on $1 million bond, charged with attempted homicide
A 16-year-old boy accused of stabbing a police officer at Oshkosh West High School has been charged as an adult with attempted first-degree intentional homicide.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
