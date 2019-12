Teen arrested for making threats to schools in Stevens Point

Stevens Point police have arrested a teen for making repeated threats to schools. The Point Metrowire reports that the unnamed 15-year-old boy was arrested on Monday. The boy is accused of making four separate threats to district buildings last week. Assistant Chief Tom Zenner says they suspect more students have information and they’re asking them […]

