Teen accused in fatal Green Bay crash wants case moved to juvenile court

A 15-year-old girl charged in a fatal high-speed fatal traffic crash in Green Bay has been ordered to stand trial in Brown County Court. Defense attorneys for Sienna Pecore are now asking that her case be moved to juvenile court before an arraignment is held. Pecore is charged with first-degree reckless homicide, hit-and-run involving death […] Source: WRN.com







