Ted Thompson passed away at age 68 (AUDIO)

One of the great architects in Green Bay Packers history, Ted Thompson passed away on Wednesday night, just days after his 68th birthday. With Thompson as the teams general manager, the Packers compiled an overall regular season record of 125-82-1. The Packers also made the playoffs nine times during his 13-year tenure, posting a 10-8 […]

