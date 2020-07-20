Teachers unions in largest districts call on Tony Evers to require schools start virtually
Unions say it’s unsafe for teachers and students to head back to the classroom.
Green Bay mayor proposing citywide mask mandate
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 20, 2020 at 7:40 PM
Mayor Eric Genrich announces his plan for an indoor face-mask requirement throughout Green Bay.
Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich unveils face mask proposal; City Council to take it up...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 20, 2020 at 7:12 PM
Residents would be required to wear face coverings inside most buildings accessible to the public, but wouldn't have to wear them outside.
Here are the pandemic aid programs for Wisconsinites that have expired or are about to...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 20, 2020 at 6:54 PM
Among the expired or expiring programs include moratoriums on evictions and utility disconnections.
Photos: EAA AirVenture Oshkosh through the years
by Oshkosh Northwestern on July 20, 2020 at 6:15 PM
A look at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh through the years on the annual fly-in convention's 50th year in Oshkosh.
Yes, Biden did say 50 million Americans died from guns and another 120 million from...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 20, 2020 at 6:09 PM
Wisconsin one of just 5 states sticking to in-person bar exam this month
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 20, 2020 at 5:47 PM
Wisconsin is among a few states still planning an in-person, two-day bar exam next week. Many takers have concerns about possible coronavirus exposure.
Voter Registration Deadlines
by WRJC WebMaster on July 20, 2020 at 4:32 PM
Voter registration deadlines for the Aug. 11, 2020 Partisan Primary are quickly approaching. Wisconsin elections officials said you must be a registered voter to request an absentee ballot. Many people are choosing to vote absentee because of the […]
Vernon County Accident
by WRJC WebMaster on July 20, 2020 at 4:30 PM
Vernon County Sheriff John B. Spears reports: On July 20, 2020 at approximately 08:35am a one vehicle crash occurred on County Road P East of Wang Ridge Road. Bernald O Dolan age 85 of rural La Farge was East bound on County Road P, when his vehicle […]
