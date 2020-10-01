Teachers unions ask DHS to suspend all in-person instruction

Wisconsin’s coronavirus crisis has some public school teachers demanding the state take action. Teachers unions from the state’s largest cities want the state Department of Health Services to order all K-12 schools, colleges and universities move to virtual instruction until community spread of the virus is contained. Amy Mizialko, President of the Milwaukee Teachers Education […]

