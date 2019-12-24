Teacher tied belt around officer's arm after Oshkosh West stabbing, shooting
Oshkosh West teacher Ken Levine used his belt to stop school resource officer Michael Wissink from bleeding out after police say a student stabbed him.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
