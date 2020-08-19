Taunting Democrats who are holding a virtual convention, Pence touts jobs in Wisconsin but doesn't mention Foxconn
Mike Pence promoted the Trump administration’s work to recover manufacturing job losses that have bruised the Wisconsin economy for decades.
Green Bay Restaurant Week menus revealed; choices span fajita nachos to sweet potato...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 19, 2020 at 10:41 PM
This year's event was postponed from July to September to give restaurants more time to prepare given the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic.
VP Pence takes shots at DNC during stop near Janesville
by Raymond Neupert on August 19, 2020 at 8:51 PM
Vice President Mike Pence took shots at the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday at a stop near Janesville. Pence called out the former vice president for skipping Milwaukee’s Democratic National Convention. “You know I heard on […]
AG Kaul says lawsuit will continue against Postmaster General in USPS case
by Raymond Neupert on August 19, 2020 at 8:42 PM
Even as the Postmaster General takes a step back from changes that hamstrung mail delivery, Wisconsin’s attorney general is still moving forward with a lawsuit to stop them. Attorney General Josh Kaul says that Louis DeJoy needs to follow […]
Trying to catch the Packers on the road? Their opponents are restricting stadium...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 19, 2020 at 6:39 PM
Across the NFL, teams looking for ways to safely include some fans in games, but plans remain in flux.
Frisk, Donald Albert age 88 of New Lisbon
by WRJC WebMaster on August 19, 2020 at 5:29 PM
Nekoosa man pronounced dead at an EMS helicopter landing zone.
by WRJC WebMaster on August 19, 2020 at 5:27 PM
A 26-year-old man died at a nearby EMS helicopter landing zone after officers went to the 400 block of 16th Avenue in Nekoosa for a report of a man not breathing at 9:34 p.m. Tuesday.
Monroe County Sheriff Office receives Patriot Award
by WRJC WebMaster on August 19, 2020 at 5:26 PM
Captain Stan Hendrickson and the Monroe County Sheriff's Office are honored to received the Patriot Award from the Department of Defense. This award recognizes employers who provide outstanding patriotic support and cooperation to their employees, […]
USDA will hold a Stakeholder Call on the Organic Certification Cost Share Program
by WRJC WebMaster on August 19, 2020 at 5:24 PM
The Farm Service Agency (FSA) will host a Stakeholder Call on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at 1 p.m. (Eastern), for organic farmers, ranchers and other organic producers or handlers interested in applying for financial assistance to reduce the cost of […]
