Tatzel, Colleen M. Age 75 of McFarland & Formerly of Tomah

Colleen M. Tatzel, 75 of McFarland and formerly of Tomah passed away on Sunday, August 20, 2023, at the McFarland Villa.

A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, August 26, 2023, 12:00 Noon at the Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, 801 E. Monowau Street, Tomah. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Tomah. Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitation on Saturday at the funeral home from 11:00 AM until the time of the service. Online condolences can be offered by visiting www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.