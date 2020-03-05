Task force would address Wisconsin’s missing and murdered indigenous women

Missing and murdered indigenous women were on the agenda at the Capitol Wednesday. Native American and Native Alaskan women and girls are murdered at rates more than 10 times the national average. Representative Beth Myers (D-Bayfield) has co-sponsored a bill to address that with a task force in Wisconsin, which is home to 11 tribes. […]

