Task for recommends fixes for crowding in Green Bay schools
The task force recommendations do not include redrawing school attendance areas.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Quality Child Care Is a Challenge in Door County5 hours ago
- Adopt a Soldier seeking support as special salute is planned for August 45 hours ago
- K-D Salmon Tournament dealt with rough weather on opening day6 hours ago
- Pedestrian killed on Interstate 41 near Germantown6 hours ago
- Mild winter means uptick in mosquitoes in Wisconsin6 hours ago
- Wisconsin teens have Olympic sailing goal6 hours ago
- Rare Twin Mustang among vintage military aircraft coming to EAA AirVenture6 hours ago
- Mahr, Larry J., age 62 of Kendall7 hours ago
- Check this out: Library to grow14 hours ago
- Drink to your death, youngster14 hours ago
- A mother ’ s horror14 hours ago
- Suspect arrested in Wausau hit and run crash that seriously injured pedestrian1 day ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.