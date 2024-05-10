Target to reduce number of stores carrying Pride-themed merchandise after last year's backlash

Target confirmed that it won’t be carrying its LGBTQ+ merchandise for Pride month in June in some stores after the discount retailer received a backlash last year for its assortment. Target, which operates roughly 2,000 stores, said Friday that the…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.