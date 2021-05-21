Tara Yang, Hmong community advocate
Tara Yang, an advocate for the Hmong community, urges Hmong residents to reach out to leaders and ask questions about the COVID-19 vaccine before deciding whether to be vaccinated.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Jonathon Tubby shooting: Judge dismisses lawsuit against Green Bay police, Brown County...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 21, 2021 at 12:17 AM
Judge William Griesbach said that O'Brien thought Tubby had a gun "based on Tubby's own actions and statements," his decision said. The lawsuit was "based on hindsight and conjecture."
-
'Help us save lives': Brown County groups urge Black, Latino, Native American, Hmong and...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 20, 2021 at 10:45 PM
COVID-19 is disproportionately spreading among people of color, who also are more wary of vaccines. Advocates are making direct appeals.
-
Tara Yang, Hmong community advocate
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 20, 2021 at 10:43 PM
Tara Yang, an advocate for the Hmong community, urges Hmong residents to reach out to leaders and ask questions about the COVID-19 vaccine before deciding whether to be vaccinated.
-
Said Hassan, COMSA co-founder, on COVID-19 vaccinations for immigrants and refugees
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 20, 2021 at 10:35 PM
Said Hassan, COMSA co-founder, talks about opportunities for immigrants and refugees to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
-
Brandon Yellowbird-Stevens on Oneida Nation COVID-19 vaccine outreach
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 20, 2021 at 10:22 PM
Oneida Nation Vice Chair Brandon Yellowbird-Stevens talks about the tribe's efforts to reach and educate members on and off the reservation regarding the COVID-19 vaccination.
-
Dr. Sabrina Robins, African Heritage Inc.
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 20, 2021 at 10:22 PM
African Heritage Inc. board member Dr. Sabrina Robins said Get the Shot L.I.V.E. vaccination efforts in the Black community of northeastern Wisconsin and resources available to those with concerns.
-
Dr. Yolo Diaz urges Latino community to get COVID-19 vaccine
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 20, 2021 at 10:22 PM
Advocate Aurora Health Dr. Yolo Diaz urges Brown County's Latino community to get vaccinated, that the vaccine is safe, and to call her at the NEW Community Clinic if they have any doubts.
-
Republicans reject Evers' plan to put $70 million toward housing and homeless programs
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 20, 2021 at 8:32 PM
Republicans declined to approve Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' plan to increase funding for housing and homeless programs by more than $70 million.
-
New Lisbon Summer Food Service Program
by WRJC WebMaster on May 20, 2021 at 7:09 PM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.