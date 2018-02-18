Tangen, Myrlie Jean, age 89 of Sparta

Myrlie Jean Tangen, 89, of Sparta, WI, passed away peacefully Thursday, February 15, 2018, at the Morrow Memorial Home in Sparta.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, February 20, 2018, 11:00 a.m. at The Torkelson Page-Smith Funeral Home in Sparta. Burial will follow in the Portland Lutheran Cemetery, rural Cashton, WI. Family and friends are invited for visitation on Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com

Source: WRJC.com

