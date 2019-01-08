Tammy Baldwin – Sen. Tammy Baldwin makes hay with farm loss claim
The Truth-o-Meter says: Mostly True | Sen. Tammy Baldwin makes hay with farm loss claim
The plight of Wisconsin’s dairy farms has been well documented, with farmers struggling to hang on in the face of low milk prices and high costs. Some are losing thousands of dollars a month. Farmers were boosted by the news in December that Congress approved a $867 billion farm bill, spurred in part by pressure from farmers battered by President Donald Trump’s trade battles with China. After the bill was signed, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced a second round of direct payments to the hardest hit farmers. That good news was short-lived, however, as parts of the …
Source: Politifacts.com
