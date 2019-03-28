Tammy Baldwin – Baldwin hits target with claim about states and comprehensive protections for LGBTQ people

The Truth-o-Meter says: True | Baldwin hits target with claim about states and comprehensive protections for LGBTQ people



Congressional Democrats recently introduced the Equality Act, a bill aimed at expanding existing civil rights legislation to ban discrimination against LGBTQ people in employment, housing, education, credit and other aspects of life. In arguing for the measure, U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin noted that in much of the country there is little legal protection for such individuals. Baldwin was the first openly gay member of the Senate. In 2018, U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona became the first bisexual member. The two are the body’s only LGBTQ members. "The Equality Act recognizes the fact that more than half of …

Source: Politifacts.com





