Tale of two toss-up elections 16 years apart: the new 50/50 Wisconsin isn't the same as the old 50/50 Wisconsin
For the fourth time since 2000, a presidential race in Wisconsin was decided by less than a point. But while the state has remained a toss-up, big regional shifts have altered the map
by WRJC WebMaster on November 16, 2020 at 3:32 PM
Badger football team moves up in both Top-25 Polls
by Bill Scott on November 16, 2020 at 3:18 PM
The Wisconsin Badgers, coming off a 49-11 win over the Michigan Wolverines in Ann Arbor on Saturday night, moved up in both Top 25 Polls on Sunday. The Badgers climbed two spots to number-12 in the Amway Coaches Poll. They’re third among […]
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 16, 2020 at 1:16 PM
Ashwaubenon in talks with developer on senior housing, townhouses on Mike McCarthy Way
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 16, 2020 at 12:03 PM
Ashwaubenon this week will review the proposal, which based on tax credits would include units for lower-income renters.
Packers lock up Bakhtiari for four years with record deal (AUDIO)
by Bill Scott on November 16, 2020 at 7:32 AM
It was a goal for David Bakhtiari to be the highest paid left tackle in the National Football League. When the ink dried on the contract extension that he signed late Saturday night, the Green Bay Packers offensive lineman had just become the […]
Packers sleepwalk their way to 4-point win over Jacksonville (AUDIO)
by Bill Scott on November 16, 2020 at 6:06 AM
The Green Bay Packers went to bed Sunday night with a 7-2 record through the first nine games of the NFL season, but easily could have gone the other way. After losing to the 1-win Vikings at home two weeks ago, the Packers were facing a 1-win […]
Coronavirus in Wisconsin: 6,058 cases reported, 12 more deaths
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 15, 2020 at 9:34 PM
The 6,058 positive cases accounted for 33.7% of the 17,977 that came back Sunday.
Green Bay police investigate shots fired on city's east side
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 15, 2020 at 8:43 PM
Anyone with information about the incident should contact the police department at 920-448-3208.
Hockey Badgers sweep Notre Dame
by Bill Scott on November 15, 2020 at 6:53 AM
The Wisconsin men’s hockey team pulled off their first Big Ten weekend sweep since February of 2017, knocking off Notre Dame 5-3 on Saturday night in South Bend, Indiana. Senior Ty Pelton-Byce finished sophomore Cole Caufield’s rebound […]
