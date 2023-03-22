Tackling Green Bay's increase in violence, increasing supply of affordable housing. Mayoral finalists share their solution ideas
Eric Genrich, challenger Chad Weininger reveal ideas for key issues as April 4 election day draws nearer
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 22, 2023 at 10:03 AM
The catch was routine, the landing a little off. How one pass changed a high school...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 22, 2023 at 10:00 AM
Somehow, on what is considered a routine play, 6-foot-2, 180-pound Evan Richmond's left kidney had been lacerated.
Kewaunee County Star-News to get new owner
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 22, 2023 at 9:56 AM
The biggest immediate change readers will notice is that the newspaper will be delivered by mail, beginning in April.
Gov. Tony Evers OKs emergency repairs to Potawatomi State Park tower
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 22, 2023 at 9:56 AM
Restoration of the historic tower is part of the proposed state budget but advocates fear it may not survive long enough for that plan to start.
5 takeaways from the only Supreme Court election debate. Daniel Kelly and Janet...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 21, 2023 at 9:25 PM
Former Justice Daniel Kelly and Milwaukee County Judge Janet Protasiewicz met Tuesday for the pair's only debate in the Supreme Court election.
Early voting begins in Wisconsin
by Bob Hague on March 21, 2023 at 8:49 PM
Early voting begins Tuesday in Wisconsin. In-person absentee voting, also known as early voting, runs through March 31 in most locations, based on where you live and what your municipal clerk’s office offers. Go to MyVote.WI.gov to view […]
Tony Evers, legislative Democrats announce bill to restore abortion access that existed...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 21, 2023 at 7:05 PM
The Democratic proposal faces an uphill battle, coming a week after Republicans couldn't agree on a bill that created rape and incest exceptions.
Van with a body inside stolen from Illinois funeral home; suspect is arrested in Green Bay
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 21, 2023 at 5:52 PM
The funeral home van was stolen Jan. 21 and a suspect was arrested Sunday.
Bader-Jackson-Matthews, Ina “Sis” Age 85 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on March 21, 2023 at 5:43 PM
