Tabitha Hoyt crowned Miss Wisconsin Rapids 2020
The Miss Wisconsin Rapids Competition was held Saturday, Oct. 26 at the Performing Arts Center of Wisconsin Rapids.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
