Sypher sentenced to life without parole

A Portage County man has been sentenced for the murder of his wife. Jason Sypher was sentenced to life without parole in prison for the 2017 killing of his wife, Krista, according to WAOW-TV. Additionally, Sypher received the maximum penalty of 10 years for hiding Krista’s body. Sypher reportedly maintained his innocence during the sentencing, […]

