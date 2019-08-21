Syftestad Leaves New Lisbon to Serve as Weston Principal

New Lisbon Middle & High School is looking for a new principal. Former Principal Gary Syftestad took a job as Principal for Weston High School. Syftestad has experience in the Weston School District, serving as a Social Studies teacher from 1994-1999. Syftestad served 7 years as New Lisbon Middle and High School Principal. There is yet to be an announcement on who will serve as the new principal in New Lisbon although sources say that around 25 candidates have applied. Syftestad also helped WRJC calling Scenic Bluff football games with Mark Ellison. A School Board Meeting will be held August 26th at 7:40pm. The resignation of the Principal will be discussed during the meeting.

Source: WRJC.com





