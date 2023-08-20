Sweltering temperatures bring misery to large portion of central U.S., setting some heat records
Sweltering temperatures are lingering in a large swath of the central U.S., causing misery from the Gulf of Mexico almost to the Great Lakes. Record highs have been recorded in Texas and other states. People were told to chug extra…
See photos of the Brown County Fair aglow at night
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 20, 2023 at 2:26 AM
The Brown County Fair comes alive at night with the glow of carnival rides, games and food stands.
Inside Waupun Correctional Institution's 'nightmare' lockdown
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 20, 2023 at 2:10 AM
Prisoners describe unsanitary conditions and a dearth of medical care. Experts say staffing shortages are contributing to lockdowns across the country.
12-year-old boy dies in drowning on Lake Michigan off Neshotah Beach in Two Rivers
by Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on August 19, 2023 at 11:32 PM
A 12-year-old boy died Saturday after having trouble in the Lake Michigan waters while swimming off Neshotah Beach.
Biden campaign hits Trump for wanting to 'avoid appearing in Wisconsin' for Wednesday's...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 19, 2023 at 7:53 PM
The Biden campaign's remarks come as it appears Trump is set to skip the debate in Milwaukee, opting instead for an interview with Tucker Carlson.
Oconto County Youth Fair returns with animals, bands, rides, and truck and tractor pulls
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 19, 2023 at 2:34 PM
Plenty of activities are on tap during the fair to provide entertainment for everyone. It runs today through Aug. 27.
See giant slip and slide at Green Bay's Thrill on the Hill event at Triangle Sports Area
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 19, 2023 at 6:29 AM
Thrill on the Hill at Triangle Sports Area featured a giant slip and slide
SBC Football GOTW: Hillsboro at New Lisbon
by WRJC WebMaster on August 19, 2023 at 3:41 AM
Prep Football Hillsboro at New Lisbon
by WRJC WebMaster on August 19, 2023 at 3:37 AM
