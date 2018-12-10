Sweet, Norman Robert Age 88 of Friendship, WI

Norman Robert Sweet, age 88, of Friendship, Wisconsin passed away unexpectedly Saturday, December 8, 2018.

Visitation will be 12:30-3:30 pm on Wednesday, December 19th at Roseberry’s Funeral Home. Military honors to follow. A celebration of life will be 3:45-7:00 pm at VFW 6279 Adams, Wisconsin with food and drinks.

Norman was born March 3, 1930, in Waukesha, Wisconsin to Hallard and Ida (Olson) Sweet.

He graduated from high school in Jump River, Wisconsin in 1949. He joined the Air Force in 1949 and retired in 1972, serving in Germany, Italy, Vietnam, and Illinois. He received an associate’s degree in Police Science from Waukesha State College. He then spent 8 years at St. John’s Military Academy as their first tech officer of cadets. Retiring again he moved to Friendship Wisconsin in 1988 Richfield township and then to Friendship in 2006

He married Diana M. Anderson on May 1st, 2006 in Friendship.

Norman enjoyed ATV riding, working outside in the garden and Wednesday afternoon jaunts.

Norman was a member of VFW Post 6279, American Legion and Vietnam Vets of America.

Norman was preceded in death by his:

Father Hallard and mother Ida (Olson) Sweet.

His brother Arthur (Shirley) Sweet

His brother Gerald (Susan) Sweet

He’s survived by wife Diana Sweet, daughters Kathy (John) Tomlin, Karen (Bill) Sipla, three grandsons Phillip (Tammy) Sweet, Norman Moody, Thomas (Brenda) Thurman, granddaughter Michele (Adam Crawford), Chance and 11 great-grandchildren. Also, Cindy Hilgen as his prodigal daughter as she always thought of him as dad.

