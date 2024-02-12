Sweers, Gyllin, Hansen, Gordon Mauston Wrestling Matches
Sweers, Gyllin, Hansen, Gordon Mauston Wrestling Matches
by WRJC WebMaster on February 12, 2024 at 6:21 PM
Drake Gosda Regional Interview (Mauston Wrestling)
by WRJC WebMaster on February 12, 2024 at 6:20 PM
Local Prep Scores from Saturday 2/10
by WRJC WebMaster on February 12, 2024 at 6:20 PM
WIAA Regional Wrestling Wrap-up (Mauston Sends 7 to Sectionals)
by WRJC WebMaster on February 12, 2024 at 6:19 PM
Republican bills would provide emergency services grants to Chippewa Valley
by Bob Hague on February 12, 2024 at 5:01 PM
Republican lawmakers in the Chippewa Valley want to reallocate untapped state funds towards emergency services grants. It’s $15 million that was allocated in the last state budget for HSHS to provide expanded mental health capacity. That […]
Gallagher won’t seek reelection in Wisconsin’s 8th CD
by Bob Hague on February 12, 2024 at 4:48 PM
There’s an open congressional seat in northeast Wisconsin. Eighth District Congressman Mike Gallagher announced over the weekend he won’t seek reelection this fall. In a statement the Green Bay Area Republican said “electoral […]
Car V Deer Accident in Town of Greenwood
by WRJC WebMaster on February 12, 2024 at 4:15 PM
Single Vehicle Accident near Hillsboro Results in Only Minor Injuries
by WRJC WebMaster on February 12, 2024 at 4:14 PM
Campfire Kevin to entertain at Terrace Heights Retirement Community
by WRJC WebMaster on February 12, 2024 at 4:13 PM
