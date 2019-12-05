Sweeping investigation into sexual misconduct in Wisconsin National Guard could trigger overhaul
The investigation included 78 interviews and 1,100 documents.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Wisconsin National Guard’s response to sexual-assault allegations an ‘absolute...1 hour ago
- American farms recruit Mexican veterinarians for jobs as animal scientists — but the rea...2 hours ago
- Former Stevens Point-area chorale director accused of trying to have five people killed in...2 hours ago
- Candidates set for 7th CD primary5 hours ago
- Holiday Train Delivers Holiday Cheer and Plenty of Donations Towards Mauston Food Pantry7 hours ago
- Governor: School Gun Incidents Won’t Lead Him To Pressure Lawmakers7 hours ago
- Wisconsin Congressman Wants To Know How USDA Will Make Up For Farm Losses7 hours ago
- Madison student struck by ‘possible pellet from gun’7 hours ago
- Brewers deal for starting catcher7 hours ago
- November Class III Milk Price Announced at $20.4515 hours ago
- State Cheese Production Fell During October15 hours ago
- Wisconsin Farmers Union Planning Farm & Rural Lobby Day15 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.