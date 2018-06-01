Sweeping deal with teen inmates will see Wisconsin end use of pepper spray and restrict solitary at teen prisons

The state reached a sweeping settlement Friday over its treatment of juvenile inmates that will end the use of pepper spray, greatly restrict the use of solitary confinement and curb strip searches.

