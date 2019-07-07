SW Wisconsin Couple Sentenced For Sexually Assaulting Child in Monroe County

A couple from southwestern Wisconsin have been sentenced for the sexual assault of a child in Monroe County. Andy Rupp of Lancaster and Heather Manning of Fennimore have been sentenced for a 2016 incident. Manning is the victim’s mother. She was given a two-year prison sentence which will run concurrently with a nine-year sentence in Grant County. Rupp was given a three-year sentence, but he is already facing 45 years in prison in the Grant County case.

Source: WRJC.com





