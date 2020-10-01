Suter struggles, Brewers drop Wildcard opener to Dodgers
Baseball’s best team didn’t dominate with their bats on Wednesday night, but the Los Angeles Dodgers did take advantage of Brent Suter’s early wildness to beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-2 in their National League Wildcard series opener in Los Angeles. Corey Seager homered in the win, but the Dodgers jumped out in the first inning […]
Teachers unions ask DHS to suspend all in-person instruction
by bhague@wrn.com on October 1, 2020 at 12:49 PM
Wisconsin’s coronavirus crisis has some public school teachers demanding the state take action. Teachers unions from the state’s largest cities want the state Department of Health Services to order all K-12 schools, colleges and […]
Wednesday sees record number of reported COVID-19 deaths
by Bob Hague on October 1, 2020 at 12:39 PM
Wednesday was a record day, for reported COVID-19 deaths in Wisconsin. The 27 deaths are the highest single day tally since the pandemic began, although the Department of Heath Services noted that while the deaths were reported in the prior 24 […]
As the coronavirus pandemic hit, area food pantries scrambled to meet community needs....
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 1, 2020 at 3:25 AM
More people need hunger relief during this pandemic. Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin is working to meet that need.
Stock the Shelves campaign fights hunger in local communities
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 1, 2020 at 2:21 AM
USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin's Stock the Shelves campaign encourages readers to help fight hunger locally through Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin.
Appeals court delivers second blow to Republicans in Wisconsin voting case
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 1, 2020 at 2:00 AM
Republicans sought to kick a lawsuit over Wisconsin's voting laws to the state Supreme Court, a day after a federal appeals ruled against them.
Green Bay woman killed in single-vehicle crash in town of Scott
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 1, 2020 at 1:43 AM
The driver was thrown from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Some hospitals forced to wait-list or transfer patients as Wisconsin's coronavirus surge...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 1, 2020 at 12:34 AM
Hospitals have been especially overwhelmed in Green Bay, Wausau and the Fox Valley, which are among the state's latest COVID-19 hotspots.
Fact check: No, votes don't have to be counted by 8 p.m. on Election Day
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 30, 2020 at 10:28 PM
No, votes don't have to be counted by 8 p.m. on Election Day
