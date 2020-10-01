Suter struggles, Brewers drop Wildcard opener to Dodgers

Baseball’s best team didn’t dominate with their bats on Wednesday night, but the Los Angeles Dodgers did take advantage of Brent Suter’s early wildness to beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-2 in their National League Wildcard series opener in Los Angeles. Corey Seager homered in the win, but the Dodgers jumped out in the first inning […]

