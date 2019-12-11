Sustar, John F Age 77 of Mauston
John F Sustar, 77, of Mauston passed away at his home on Tuesday, December 10, 2019.
Preceded into Eternal life by sons John Jr. and Peter.
Beloved husband of Veronica (nee Teshner). Loving father of Jane Danner Sustar, Mary (Patrick Ninneman) Sustar, Anne Sustar, Joseph (Megan) Sustar, Elizabeth (Brad Nye) Sustar, and John L (Emily) Sustar. Dear grandfather of Jennifer, Ian, Irene, Elinore, Gustav, Liam, Carl, Siena, Libby, Henry, Margaret, Caroline, Charles, Wyatt, Peter, Grace, and Nora. Dear great grandfather of Abryanna, James, and William. Dear brother of Carl (Philomena Lee) Sustar and Ursula Sustar.
Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11AM at St Patrick Catholic Church 401 Mansion St, Mauston, WI 53948, where friends may call from 9 AM-11AM (rosary at 9AM).
Burial: Holy Rosary Catholic Cemetery
John had a long, creative career as a civil engineer, much of which dealt with water resources. He loved working for the Church, Food Pantry, and Knights of Columbus especially the Silver Rose for Mary.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to religious relief organizations, such as Catholic Relief Services or Elroy Food Pantry, who provide God’s love to the needy, is encouraged.
For online condolences please go to www.crandallfuneral.com
Source: WRJC.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Oshkosh joins communities shaken by a shooting at school as students, parents describe sca...2 hours ago
- Householder, Robert “Rob/Robbie” K. Age 58 of Mauston2 hours ago
- Sustar, John F Age 77 of Mauston2 hours ago
- GOP medical marijuana proposal snuffed out by Senate leader Scott Fitzgerald2 hours ago
- Paulson, Jerry R. Age 72 of New Lisbon3 hours ago
- Teen jailed in Oshkosh West attack held on $1 million bond, charged with attempted homicid...3 hours ago
- Wisconsin Farm Groups React to USMCA Movement13 hours ago
- State Cattle Group Urging Amendments to U.S. Beef Integrity Act13 hours ago
- Finalists of Wisconsin Soybean Yield Contest Named13 hours ago
- Brewers re-sign Claudio to 1-year deal2 days ago
- WI National Guard general resigns after scathing report on botched sexual assault investig...2 days ago
- Waukesha South student out of hospital and in court2 days ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.