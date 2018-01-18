Suspended Driver Crashes into Tree

Luis Salas Aguila, age 20, of Baraboo crashed his vehicle into a tree on Smith Road in Lyndon Township last Tuesday. He left the scene and failed to notify authorities of the crash. After law enforcement caught up with him, he stated he left the scene because his phone was dead. He also stated that a deer jumped in front of him and that’s what caused him to lose control of the vehicle. Aguila received three citations including Failure to Notify Law Enforcement and Operating After Suspension.

Source: WRJC.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.