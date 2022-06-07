Suspected Killer of Judge Roemer Declared Deceased

Tuesday June 7th, the Juneau County Medical Examiner notified DCI that Douglas Uhde was declared deceased. He was declared legally brain-dead on June 4, 2022, at 9:41 a.m. His body remained on life-support until today to allow for organ donation.

This incident appears to be a targeted act. There is no immediate danger to the public.

Judge Roemer’s family requests privacy and asks that media refrain from contacting them at this time.

DCI is leading this investigation and is assisted by the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Crime Lab, DOJ’s Office of Crime Victim Services, and numerous law enforcement agencies.

Anyone with information about Uhde should contact Wisconsin Department of Justice at (608) 266-1221.

Source: WRJC.com







