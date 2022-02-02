Suspected Dynamite in Tomah Turns out to be Aerial Fireworks

This is an update to the incident that occurred on January 24, 2022 at approximately 10:00 a.m. involving what was reported to the Tomah Police Department as a person possessing dynamite.

The Dane County EOD Technicians have determined the items located in the vehicle were aerial fireworks.

This case will be discussed with the Monroe County District Attorney.

Source: WRJC.com







