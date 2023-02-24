Suspect wanted by Madison police fatally shot inside store

Authorities say a man wanted by Madison police died after being shot and barricading himself inside a convenience store restroom. The Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation says Madison police officers were trying to arrest the suspect Friday…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.