Suspect sought in Dells area homicide

Law enforcement agencies in south central Wisconsin are looking for a suspect in a Wisconsin Dells-area murder. Robert Pulvermacher of Middleton is wanted for the death of an elderly man whose body was found in a car in the parking lot of the Ho Chunk casino between the Dells and Baraboo on Monday. The Sauk […]

