Suspect Not So Happy After Not Getting His Happy Meal

All he wanted was a burger before going to jail. Bloomer police report the arrest of a 50-year-old suspect who was determined to get a meal at McDonald’s before heading to jail. An officer tried to stop the car driven by Jack Rasmussen because there was an arrest warrant in his name. Rasmussen refused to stop until he drove to the fast food restaurant. When he was told to stand by his truck, Rasmussen struggled with the officer and a backup as he tried to enter the restaurant to get some food. He reportedly told the officer he wasn’t going to let him put the handcuffs on until he ate. He didn’t get the hamburger. If convicted, Rasmussen could be facing almost seven years in prison.

Source: WRJC.com

