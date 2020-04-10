Suspect named in central Wisconsin stabbing double homicide case

A 22-year-old Marathon County man accused of stabbing two brothers may have planned the attack. Court documents show Brandon Noll told investigators he had been planning to kill William and Michael Stone since early April, adding he had a life-long desire to kill and that Tuesday just felt like the day “he would do it.” […]

