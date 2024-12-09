Suspect in the killing of UnitedHealthcare’s CEO shook when police confronted him, officers say
Police have arrested a suspect in the brazen Manhattan killing of UnitedHealthcare’s CEO after a quick-thinking McDonald’s customer and an employee in Pennsylvania alerted authorities to a customer who was found with a weapon, mask and writings linking him to…
Local prep scores from over the Weekend
by WRJC WebMaster on December 9, 2024 at 7:02 PM
Hillsboro Boys Basketball Wins Girls Lose to De Soto
by WRJC WebMaster on December 9, 2024 at 7:01 PM
Get Ready to Jingle & Mingle with Mile Bluff!
by WRJC WebMaster on December 9, 2024 at 6:33 PM
Jameson, Dennis G. Age 81 of Baraboo
by WRJC WebMaster on December 9, 2024 at 4:28 PM
Schnolis, Frank Stanley Age 80 of Adams
by WRJC WebMaster on December 9, 2024 at 4:23 PM
Titletown Report for 12/9/2024
by Bill Scott on December 9, 2024 at 12:08 PM
The Packers will hold a light workout today as they return from their 3-point loss to the Lions on Thursday night. – A look back at the loss to Detroit.
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on December 9, 2024 at 12:03 PM
The Bucks knock off the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday – Willy Adames agreed to a big free agent deal with San Francisco – Wisconsin and Marquette are both headed to this week’s NCAA women’s Volleyball regional
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on December 9, 2024 at 10:00 AM
Assisted living facility ordered to pay $4 million after 2022 death of resident (KENOSHA) A Kenosha assisted living facility is ordered to pay $4 million after a resident froze to death. A Kenosha County jury reached the punitive damage verdict last […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on December 9, 2024 at 8:00 AM
Evers to oppose mass migrant deportations (MILWAUKEE) Governor Tony Evers opposes President-elect Donald Trump’s promise of mass deportations. Wisconsin’s Democratic governor responded to the plan, in an interview with Matt Smith on […]
