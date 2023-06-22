Suspect in deadly Minneapolis crash charged with homicide, federal weapons and drug counts
A suspect in a crash that killed five young women in Minneapolis has been charged with 10 state counts of criminal vehicular homicide as well as federal firearms and drug charges. The federal charges against 27-year-old Derrick John Thompson could…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Republicans propose $3.5 billion income tax cut that focuses relief on highest earners
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 22, 2023 at 7:59 PM
Gov. Tony Evers has said he would not sign a budget that includes a tax cut for the state's wealthiest residents.
-
Gov. Tony Evers signs 5 bills to boost affordable housing. Here's what the measures do
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 22, 2023 at 6:18 PM
The laws are designed to tackle Wisconsin's affordable housing crisis and help grow the workforce.
-
Piatek, Roberta E. Age 95 of Adams-Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on June 22, 2023 at 2:45 PM
-
Pick them before they're gone: Strawberry season is about to begin in Door County
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 22, 2023 at 1:55 PM
Fresh strawberries are just about ripe for the picking. And the season typically lasts just three weeks, so get your fill while you can.
-
Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez is launching a podcast, emphasizing Medicaid expansion and housing
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 22, 2023 at 11:03 AM
Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez is using her public platform to launch a podcast that will promote policies championed by the Evers administration.
-
Lawmakers look to include more Hmong American studies in Wisconsin schools
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 22, 2023 at 11:02 AM
The bill has bipartisan support but hasn't been given a hearing in the state Senate.
-
Most states offer a year of Medicaid coverage to postpartum women. Wisconsin Republicans...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 22, 2023 at 10:03 AM
Five Republicans on the committee writing the state budget support a bill to expand postpartum Medicaid. But they voted against including it in the budget.
-
Two Oconto establishments will lose their liquor license July 1 in City Council decision
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 22, 2023 at 10:03 AM
The city had 20 applications for the 18 Class B tavern licenses they had available, meaning two were going to be disappointed with their decision.
-
Assembly passes bipartisan bill to allow pharmacists to prescribe some forms of birth...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 21, 2023 at 10:39 PM
The Assembly passed a bipartisan bill to allow pharmacists to prescribe some forms of birth control, though it still needs to go through the Senate.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.