Suspect in attack on state senator on leave from school counselor job
A woman who turned herself in to Madison police this week in connection with the June assault on state Senator Tim Carpenter is on leave from her job as a social worker with the Mount Horeb Area School District. A representative with the school district said 26-year-old Samantha R. Hamer was placed on administrative leave […]
Disabled Wisconsin workers may apply for pandemic aid
by WRN Contributor on July 29, 2020 at 10:40 PM
More people could soon be able to apply for benefits in Wisconsin’s unemployment system. The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development announced on Monday that anyone on Social Security disability can now apply for jobless benefits under […]
‘Operation Legend’ will deploy federal agents to Milwaukee
by Bob Hague on July 29, 2020 at 9:53 PM
Operation Legend is deploying to Milwaukee, and official in charge of the initiative insists it’s not about reining in the activities of peaceful protesters in the city. During a Wednesday press conference in Milwaukee, U.S. Attorney Andrew […]
Court upholds ruling against former Dassey attorney
by Appleton Post-Crescent on July 29, 2020 at 8:55 PM
A Wisconsin appeals court upheld a ruling that Len Kachinsky violated a harassment restraining order against him.
Murphy retires at Seymour after 33 seasons
by Bill Scott on July 29, 2020 at 7:26 PM
After 33 seasons as head men’s basketball coach at Seymour High School, Jon Murphy has announced his retirement. Murphy’s teams at Seymour went 615-193, played in 12 WIAA State Tournaments and won three state championships (1997, […]
Badgers add goaltender for upcoming season
by Bill Scott on July 29, 2020 at 7:11 PM
The Wisconsin Badger men’s hockey team has added a veteran goaltender for the upcoming 2020-21 season. After three seasons at Michigan Tech, graduate transfer Robbie Beydoun comes to Madison to compete for playing time in the Badgers net. In […]
FRCC goes with conference-only fall schedule amid COVID-19 pandemic
by Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on July 29, 2020 at 6:04 PM
The Fox River Classic Conference announced Wednesday it would play a conference-only schedule this fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
No Sharp-tailed Grouse Hunting Season For Fall 2020
by WRJC WebMaster on July 29, 2020 at 4:56 PM
In light of scientific data and concerns over population viability, there will be no sharp-tailed grouse hunting season this fall. With no permits available, no applications will be made available or accepted this year.
Wisconsin still going green during COVID-19 pandemic, giving sustainability advocates...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 29, 2020 at 4:04 PM
Consumers who lost money in the pandemic may be spending less on environmentally conscious products. But there are signs of resilience.
