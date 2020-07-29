Suspect in attack on state senator on leave from school counselor job

A woman who turned herself in to Madison police this week in connection with the June assault on state Senator Tim Carpenter is on leave from her job as a social worker with the Mount Horeb Area School District. A representative with the school district said 26-year-old Samantha R. Hamer was placed on administrative leave […]

