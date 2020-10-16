Suspect From Wisconsin Dells Charged In Plot Against Michigan Governo

A 51-year-old suspect from Wisconsin Dells faces federal felony charges in the plot against Michigan’s governor. Brian Higgins is the 14th person to be arrested. He is accused of helping the group plan to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer from her vacation home. Federal investigators say he let the group use his night-vision goggles for surveillance of the home and used a mounted dash camera to record it – to help the group formulate its kidnapping plans. Higgins is charged with material support of an act of terrorism. He was arrested Thursday and will be extradited to Antrim County District Court in Michigan for arraignment.

Source: WRJC.com







