Suspect Arrested for Fleeing Authorities in Monroe County

A suspect was arrested Saturday night after fleeing area Law Enforcement.

On 03/19/22, the Monroe County 911 Communications Center was informed of a black Chevy Equinox traveling without headlights that was being operated by a possible impaired driver entering Monroe County from La Crosse County. The La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office advised they had charges for the driver after he had fled from them earlier in the night. A Cashton Police Officer located the vehicle traveling northbound on State Highway 27 at approximately 9:55pm. The suspect fled from the Officer near the Village of Melvina and traveled at speeds over 110 miles per hour. Monroe County Deputies successfully deployed tire deflation spikes in the Village of Leon. The suspect continued to flee from law enforcement and eventually stopped near Icon Avenue on State Highway 27 after striking a guardrail. The suspect was detained and identified as Chad Raymond Weaver(age: 48).

The Wisconsin State Patrol and Sparta Police Department also assisted with the pursuit. The Sparta Area Fire Department and Sparta Area Ambulance Service responded to the scene of the crash. No injuries were reported.

Chad Weaver was booked into the Monroe County Jail for sixth offense operating while intoxicated, felony fleeing an Officer, second degree recklessly endangering safety, and felony bail jumping. He was also issued multiple citations. The pursuit lasted less than four minutes.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.