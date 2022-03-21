Suspect Arrested for Fleeing Authorities in Monroe County
A suspect was arrested Saturday night after fleeing area Law Enforcement.
On 03/19/22, the Monroe County 911 Communications Center was informed of a black Chevy Equinox traveling without headlights that was being operated by a possible impaired driver entering Monroe County from La Crosse County. The La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office advised they had charges for the driver after he had fled from them earlier in the night. A Cashton Police Officer located the vehicle traveling northbound on State Highway 27 at approximately 9:55pm. The suspect fled from the Officer near the Village of Melvina and traveled at speeds over 110 miles per hour. Monroe County Deputies successfully deployed tire deflation spikes in the Village of Leon. The suspect continued to flee from law enforcement and eventually stopped near Icon Avenue on State Highway 27 after striking a guardrail. The suspect was detained and identified as Chad Raymond Weaver(age: 48).
The Wisconsin State Patrol and Sparta Police Department also assisted with the pursuit. The Sparta Area Fire Department and Sparta Area Ambulance Service responded to the scene of the crash. No injuries were reported.
Chad Weaver was booked into the Monroe County Jail for sixth offense operating while intoxicated, felony fleeing an Officer, second degree recklessly endangering safety, and felony bail jumping. He was also issued multiple citations. The pursuit lasted less than four minutes.
Source: WRJC.com
-
Check out the colorful Holi Festival in Kaukauna
by Appleton Post-Crescent on March 21, 2022 at 9:26 PM
Check out the colorful Holi Festival in Kaukauna
-
Union Center House Fire Claims Life
by WRJC WebMaster on March 21, 2022 at 8:52 PM
-
Suspect Arrested for Fleeing Authorities in Monroe County
by WRJC WebMaster on March 21, 2022 at 8:52 PM
-
Lariden, Mary Jane Age 92 of Reedsburg
by WRJC WebMaster on March 21, 2022 at 4:43 PM
-
Smith, Norman F. “Chappy” Age 87 of Hillsboro
by WRJC WebMaster on March 21, 2022 at 4:42 PM
-
Loehr, Marlene J. Age 81 of Camp Douglas
by WRJC WebMaster on March 21, 2022 at 4:37 PM
-
Kueling, Bryon Richard Age 38 of Milwaukee
by WRJC WebMaster on March 21, 2022 at 4:35 PM
-
Mauston Track & Field Competes in First Indoor Event Since 2019
by WRJC WebMaster on March 21, 2022 at 3:17 PM
-
Here's where and when you can vote early for the April 5 election in Green Bay and Brown...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 21, 2022 at 2:17 PM
Early in-person absentee voting begins March 22 in most Brown County municipalities.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.