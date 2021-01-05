Susan Lombardi, daughter of Packers legend, remembered for her smile and laugh
Susan Lombardi is remembered for her delightful smile and her laugh.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
Prosecutor: No charges against Kenosha police officer Rusten Sheskey in Jacob Blake...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 5, 2021 at 9:43 PM
The Kenosha police officer who shot Jacob Blake in August will not be criminally charged, Kenosha County Michael Graveley announced Tuesday.
Rittenhouse pleads not guilty to charges in Kenosha murder case
by Raymond Neupert on January 5, 2021 at 9:41 PM
Accused Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse pleaded not guilty to all charges in a short hearing on Tuesday. Rittenhouse is accused of shooting and killing two protesters and wounding a third during protests and unrest in the wake of the police […]
Watch live: District attorney decides Kenosha police officers will not face charges in...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 5, 2021 at 9:35 PM
Kenosha County DA Michael Graveley announced no Kenosha Police officers involved in the shooting of Jacob Blake will face criminal charges.
Republicans move ahead with COVID-19 bill that faces likely veto
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 5, 2021 at 9:07 PM
A monthslong impasse over COVID-19 is likely to continue because legislation Republican lawmakers plan to pass this week is packed with provisions opposed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.
WDNR Wants to See Trail Cameras
by WRJC WebMaster on January 5, 2021 at 9:03 PM
Kolba, Dennis Anthony Age 85 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on January 5, 2021 at 8:52 PM
