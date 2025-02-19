Susan Crawford – Candidate right that Wisconsin does not require judges to recuse because of past legal work
Wisconsin does not “require judges to automatically recuse just because they have done some kind of legal work in the past as a lawyer.”
Source: Politifacts.com
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on February 19, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Underly, Kinzer advance to April election for state superintendent of public instruction (UNDATED) The race for state superintendent of public instruction has been narrowed to two. Results in the only statewide contest on Tuesday’s primary […]
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on February 19, 2025 at 12:02 PM
The Badgers won their 5th straight, 95-74 over Illinois – Marquette rolled past Seton Hall – According to reports, the Packers are expected to part with veteran defensive back Jaire Alexander.
Wisconsin AM News Summary 2-19-25
by bhague@wrn.com on February 19, 2025 at 8:00 AM
Gov. Evers asks for billions for schools, over $2 billion in tax cuts in proposed budget (MADSION) Tony Evers wants to send billions in state aid to Wisconsin schools. The Democratic governor says too many districts are being forced to raise […]
Hadley, Denis S. Age 64 of New Lisbon
by WRJC WebMaster on February 18, 2025 at 8:06 PM
Denis S. Hadley, 64, of New Lisbon, passed away on February 15, 2025, at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston, Wisconsin. He was born on December 28, 1960, in Winfield, Illinois, to Donald J. and DixieLee (Dewey) Hadley Sr. A proud graduate of […]
Leopold, Carol Lynee Age 80 of Juneau County
by WRJC WebMaster on February 18, 2025 at 8:03 PM
Carol Lynne Leopold, born June 23, 1944, Kendall, WI., passed away on Monday, February 17, 2025 at SSM Health St. Clare Meadows in Baraboo. Carol graduated from New Lisbon High School in 1962 and also attended MITC in Milwaukee. She met […]
Local Prep Scores from Monday 2/17
by WRJC WebMaster on February 18, 2025 at 6:36 PM
Girls Basketball Mauston 76 Westby 49 Wisconsin Dells 67 Adams-Friendship 24 New Lisbon 66 Port Edwards 35 Neillsville 64 Tomah 28 Boys Basketball Port Edwards 71 New Lisbon 67 Ithaca 67 Cashton 42 North Crawford 92 Weston 22
Mauston Girls Whip Westby Behind Lavolds Big Game
by WRJC WebMaster on February 18, 2025 at 6:32 PM
The Mauston girls started out their week with a 76-49 victory over Westby with another hot night from behind the arc and at the free throw line making ten 3 point baskets and shooting 90% from the free throw line going 9 for 10 on the night. Caitlin […]
Celebrating 51 years of ‘Birkie Fever’
by bhague@wrn.com on February 18, 2025 at 6:00 PM
WRN’s Bob Hague talks with American Birkebeiner Executive Director Ben Popp about timely snowfall that’s assisting organizers of the cross-country ski race between Cable and Hayward, the importance of Birkie volunteers, and the legacy of […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on February 18, 2025 at 8:00 AM
Evers unveils his state budget tonight (MADISON) Governor Tony Evers will deliver his 2025-27 biennial budget from the Assembly Chambers in the Wisconsin State Capitol on Tuesday night. Evers’ remarks begin at 7 p.m. and will be livestreamed […]
